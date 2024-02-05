Last week Barclay’s announced that it would close its Haverfordwest branch, located on the town’s High Street, on May 10 this year.

A spokesperson for the bank said that the Haverfordwest branch only had 32 regular customers who used the branch exclusively for their banking and do not interact with Barclay’s in any other way.

They added that less than 10 per cent of transactions now take place inside a branch. More than 90 percent of transactions are completed digitally, there are nearly four billion app logins a year and Barclays digital customers now stand at 10.9 million.

The spokesperson said that there were plans to open a Barclays Local in Haverfordwest. This is a cashless banking site where customers can meet staff face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

Barclay’s said that it is currently working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed.

The announcement came in the same week that Barclay’s announced that it is also closing its Cardigan branch, the last branch in Ceredigion, on May 3.

Barclay’s Bank in Tenby closed in November 2022.

Branches in Narberth, Milford Haven and Pembroke closed two years before that in 2019 and Fishguard in 2018.

After this spring, the closest Barclays branches will be in Carmarthen and Cardiff.

Cllr Tom Tudor (Image: Pembrokeshire Council)

County Councillor for the Castle Ward in Haverfordwest, Cllr Tom Tudor, said that the decision to close Barclay’s in Haverfordwest heralded a ‘sad day’ and that he hoped to meet with the bank's bosses to tell them so.

“I think that the decision by Barclay’s Bank to close its branch in Haverfordwest is very sad news for our county town, including sad news for all the loyal customers who bank with Barclay’s Bank,” he said.

“With this being the last remaining Barclay’s branch in Pembrokeshire, I am seeking an urgent meeting with Barclay’s Bank management for an alternative way ahead for this draconian management decision.”