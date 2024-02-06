Kevin Offland is on trial at Swansea Crown Court facing eighteen charges for alleged sexual offences over a period of 24 years.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the Pembrokeshire and Shrewsbury areas.

The defendant is charged with three offences of rape, rape of a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and 13 offences of sexual activity with a child.

Offland, 45, of Nichols Road in Great Yarmouth, denies all charges.

Opening the case, Mr Davies, appearing for the prosecution, said: “It is our case that this defendant is a sexual predator who, over a number of years, has preyed upon vulnerable women and children, on some occasions.”

It is alleged that a then-19-year-old Offland bound and gagged the first complainant – who was 18 at the time – before anally raping her in February 1998. He was also accused of restraining and anally raping a second complainant on one occasion between December 2000 and December 2003.

Offland is also accused of raping an 11-year-old girl between 2008 and 2009 after allegedly giving her a vodka and Red Bull.

Mr Davies said that Offland had been drinking with the fourth complainant in Pembrokeshire in October 2014, and she believed he had spiked her drink. It is alleged that the complainant woke up the following morning in pain and did not know how that had been caused.

Offland is accused of making a 14-year-old girl carry out a sex act on him in Milford Haven, and is alleged to have sexually abused her multiple times between 2016 and 2018 while she was 14 and 15. He is also alleged to have sexually abused a second girl – also aged 14 and 15 – multiple times in Pembrokeshire between 2020 and 2022.

The prosecution said that Offland was accused of inappropriately touching the girls while massaging them, and while applying fake tan to the second of the girls.

“He is a predator who abused a position of trust that he had to sexually abuse them,” Mr Davies said.

The case is set to be heard before Judge Catherine Richards over the next three weeks.

The trial continues.