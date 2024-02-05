The Welsh Bakery, run by father and son Brian and Rob James, has cited ‘financial pressures’ as the reason they have closed their doors on their shops and Gingers cafes in Haverfordwest and Milford Haven.

The Haverfordwest premises, on Old Bridge, has not re-opened since it closed suddenly after Christmas.

And at the weekend came the sad news that the Milford café and bakery in Robert Street was also closing.

The Milford Haven premises closed its doors for the last time on Saturday February 3. (Image: Facebook)

The family posted on Facebook on Saturday, February 3:

“It is with great sadness that due to financial pressures, today was our last day of trading & have shut our doors after 44 years of business.

“It's been an honour to produce our loved goods for all.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers & a heartfelt thank you to all our wonderful staff, who have been amazing.

“We are all heartbroken.

"Thank you again Brian & Rob

Hundreds of loyal customers – from both the local hospitality sector alongside individuals - have expressed their sadness at the news

The business was praised for having 'served the people of Pembrokeshire with pride over the years', said one commentator.

The quality of the baked goods also came in for commendation, with one sorrowful customer posting: ‘Oh no, no one ever made custard slices like you’, and another lamenting the' great shop great staff and lovely stuff!!' in Milford Haven.

Only last week, there was another business blow for Milford Haven with the news that the Original Factory Shop in Charles Street is to close after 13 years in the town.