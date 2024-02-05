More than 50 people attended the opening of Quay Street Yarns on February 2, with chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor cutting the ribbon as the shop opened for the first time.

The store is the brainchild of Clare Ellison, a passionate knitter with a dream of creating a welcoming space and supplies for yarn lovers of all skill levels.

The shop will offer a carefully curated selection of high-quality yarns from both established and local stockists, catering to diverse tastes and project needs. From luxurious natural fibres to playful synthetics, the shelves will be stocked with a spectrum of colours, textures and patterns to inspire any crafter.

Quay Street Yarns will be run by Clare and her friend Suzy, whom she met at the local Knit and Natter group that takes place every Thursday from 11.15am to 1.15pm at HaverHub – at 12 Quay Street – which Suzy has run since Autumn 2022. During these Knit and Natter sessions, in chats over cups of coffee, the idea to open a yarn shop was born.

Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor cut the ribbon of the newly opened Quay Street Yarns in Haverfordwest. (Image: Quay Street Yarns)

The owners of the new store hope that Quay Street Yarns will be more than just a yarn shop, with the aim of making it a welcoming space for the local crafting community.

The shop will have a small table to encourage local crafters to look through patterns and styles with others, providing opportunities for connection, skill-sharing, and friendly conversation. There will also be haberdashery and supplies for those who like to crochet.

“Suzy and I are over the moon to have finally opened Quay Street Yarns,” said Ms Ellison.

“We have worked hard getting the shop ready and we can now look forward to welcoming visitors and meeting lots of new creative people.

“We are proud to be a small business opening a shop in Haverfordwest and hope it provides some much needed diversity and positivity for the locals.”

Quay Street Yarns is open from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday to Friday and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.