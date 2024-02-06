Mr Moore, of commercial canoe trip business Adventure Beyond sought retrospective permission to retain the launching/landing area – with three launch points - with associated car parking and storage on land adjacent to Grade II-listed Hammet House (also known as Castell Malgwyn), Llechryd, near Cardigan.

Manordeifi Community Council has supported the scheme saying it would have a positive impact on tourism in the area and minimal impact on the surroundings, as the storage is removable.

A supporting statement, through agent Harries Planning Design Management said there would be no changes to the land itself, adding: “The proposed change of use will regularise the use for commercial activities on site and allow people to continue to enjoy and have access to the countryside, in line with both the Welsh Government’s Health and Well-Being agenda and scheme to increase access to the countryside. It will also allow this activity to be enjoyed by a wide variety of groups, in a controlled and safe manner.

“Recreational launching of canoes has taken place at this exact site for over 30 years and Canoe Wales has identified this site as the launching site for the Teifi River and Estuary Paddling Trail. The owner wishes to allow individuals to continue launching their canoes.

“Adventure Beyond runs commercial canoe trips for those without the equipment/experience. Commercial trips are booked in advance directly through Adventure Beyond, with around two sessions per day throughout the year.”

It finished: “This proposal represents an example of creating a well-related commercial recreation facility using existing accesses, whilst broadening the tourism base and ensuring the area is well-maintained for recreational use by the community.

“The proposal and change of use is justified in its location and remain commensurate and sympathetic to its immediate site context, the general character of Llechryd and the wider landscape character of the area.”

The application was conditionally approved by county planners.