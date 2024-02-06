Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of “visible flames and black smoke” coming from the Kilgetty Laundry Services building just before 5pm on February 5.

Crews from Narberth and Tenby attended the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the fire was confined to a gas-powered tumble dryer within the launderette. This was extinguished and the building was ventilated, with firefighters leaving the scene at 6.25pm.

“At 4.57pm on Monday, February 5, the Narberth and Tenby crews were called to an incident on Carmarthen Road, Kilgetty,” the fire service spokesperson said.

“Following reports of visible flames and black smoke, crews responded to a fire within a single-storey commercial premises measuring approximately 25m x 15m.

“The fire was confined to a gas-powered tumble dryer within the premises.

“Crews utilised four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire. Crews also utilised one positive pressure ventilation fan after the fire was extinguished.

“Crews left the scene at 6.25pm.”

The business has confirmed it will be closed “until further notice” due the fire.