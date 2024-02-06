Buckingham Palace announced on Monday night that the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and had begun a schedule of regular treatments. While he has postponed public duties, he ‘remains wholly positive about his treatment’.

The diagnosis comes after the 75-year-old monarch was recently admitted to hospital because of an enlarged prostate, although the palace says he does not have prostate cancer.

In a briefing, the palace said: “His Majesty has been treated for benign prostate enlargement. It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer. This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment.”

His Royal Highness is greeted at the doors to St David's Cathedral during a surprise visit in 2021. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

The palace said that no further details were being shared and that the King was receiving expert care and hoping to return to public duty as soon as possible.

The King visited Pembrokeshire regularly in his role of the Price of Wales.

One such visit took in a tour of Solva Woollen Mill, in Middle Mill Solva, which has also produced specially commissioned rugs for the King’s Llwynywermod home, near Llandovery.

“Like everybody I wish him well,” said mill owner, Tom Grimes on the news of the King’s diagnosis. “It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anybody.

“We had a good visit with him. It was a memorable event and he came across as an amenable person and took a lot of interest in the business.

“I would wish him well. It is something, unfortunately, that a lot of families have to go through.”

Chris Evan Thomas set up the Bucketful of Hope cancer charity after her son Adam died of leukaemia at the age of 35.

The charity now has a centre in Dew Street, Haverfordwest which offers support and distraction to cancer patients in Pembrokeshire, including trips, activities, beauty treatments, coffee mornings, counselling, parties, an annual charity ball, and a choir.

“I think this is a tremendous step taken by our King,” said Chris. “It shows in a larger arena what happens in a smaller sphere at home when a family or friend has the devastating shock of a diagnosis of cancer.

“The King, in one statement, has put cancer and cancer treatment in the limelight more so than any other person in the world.

“We all will benefit from this one cataclysmic statement as cancer support centres - he has opened a floodgate of emotional questions which of course will be the major topic of discussion for the foreseeable future.

“He has broken the taboo of silence surrounding a diagnosis and this diagnosis has brought him even closer to his subjects.”

His Royal Highness the then Prince of Wales followed on from his visit to St David’s Cathedral by visiting the sixth century church in the north Pembrokeshire village of Nevern (Image: Western Telegraph)

Senedd member, Paul Davies, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022, said he understood how difficult and scary diagnosis and treatment could be.

"I'm saddened to hear that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and I pray that he makes a speedy recovery,” he said.

“It's believed that one in two people in the UK develop some kind of cancer during their lifetime and as someone living with prostate cancer, I know only too well how difficult and scary the process can be.

“His Majesty has been very brave to publicise his treatment. It will give strength to other cancer patients across the country and let them know that they are not alone."

Preseli Pembrokeshire PM, Stephen Crabb, said he was concerned to hear about the diagnosis.

"My thoughts are with His Majesty and the royal household at this time," he said. "I am sending well wishes to His Majesty for a speedy and full recovery."

Sam Wilson-Croft, manager of Shalom House palliative care centre in St Davids agreed that the King's openness would make it easier for others with a cancer diagnosis.

"There can be a lot of stigma around cancer," she said. "As I know from personal experience, when you are going through something like this the support of other people is invaluable.

"However, often people do not want to talk either because they do not want to worry other people or by taking about it suddenly it makes it very real.

"His Majesty being so open about his diagnosis. It is going to raise more awareness about the disease and hopefully save lives.

"If we can make talking about cancer a 'normal' thing it gives people the chance to question more and maybe eliminate some of those obstacles that stop them from getting checked out themselves.

"As sad as it is to hear about King Charles, this story is currently running in every national and international paper and it is helping to share the knowledge that cancer can affect anyone and it is not something to be hidden away.

"We welcome the fact His Majesty has been so open and wish him all the best for his treatment."