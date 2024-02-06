The toilets in Parc y Shwt car park closed in 2019 after new ‘pay to pee’ public toilets were built at Fishguard Bus Station near the town’s Co-op store.

The loos were closed following a public consultation, with Pembrokeshire County Council saying that the new public toilets at Fordd yr Efail were a better offer as they were open 24/7 year-round. The Parc y Shwt loos were only open in the summer, the council said.

The toilet block will go under the hammer at a public auction later this month. It is being sold on behalf of the council by estate agents John Francis.

The loos are listed as a ‘detached house’ on the agent’s website.

However, the subsequent description lists them as ‘former public conveniences, conveniently located within close proximity to Fishguard town centre’.

Subject to planning, the agents say that the loos have potential several alternative uses including a workshop, storage unit or garage.

The building is divided into male and female toilets and has an approximate internal area of 22 square metres or 237 square feet.

The auction takes place at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 28, and closes at 2pm on the same day.

Bidders need to register online in advance on the John Francis website, linked above.