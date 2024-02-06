Joshua Davies has been accused of possessing “approximately 30 grams” of cannabis on September 28, 2022 – which he denied.

The court previously heard that Davies had bought two sets of CBD products from a Bournemouth-based company.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter told the court that the order was made up of 200 grams of ‘gummies’ – which were confirmed to be CBD, and around 30 grams of tea – which contained “low levels of THC”.

Hannah George, defending, said the purchase had been made from a “legitimate business”.

On that occasion, Judge Geraint Walters had asked the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether the case should proceed to trial – which had been scheduled for May 1.

"He was trying to get a lawful product,” he said.

“If there’s a company offering cannabis in the UK, why isn’t it in the dock?

“If you’re going to be prosecuting people for possessing this product, why aren’t we prosecuting those dealing in it?”

Davies, 29, of St Peters Road, returned to Swansea Crown Court on February 5, where the prosecution offered no evidence.

A formal not guilty verdict was entered.