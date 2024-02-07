The Parsonage Inn, St Florence, recently closed its doors to the public, and a public meeting – at the behest of St Florence Community Council - was held on February 5, to discuss its future.

The meeting, held at St Florence Village Hall, aimed to gauge interest, and explore potential ways the pub could be run as a community venture.

The reasons behind the closure of The Parsonage -high rent and bills - were also discussed, but despite these challenges, the meeting showed a unified desire to do something for the future of the pub.



Local county councillor Rhys Jordan, who supported the meeting, said there was a strong desire to see The Parsonage Inn reopen its doors.

"It's evident that the people of St Florence hold The Parsonage Inn in high regard and are eager to explore every avenue to ensure its future," said Cllr Jordan.

He said there was a need to temper enthusiasm with realism.

"While there's a palpable appetite for action, we must approach this process with patience and understanding that success is not guaranteed and will require time, effort, and collective commitment."

St Florence Community Council is now calling on residents interested in being part of the ambitious project to come forward.

"This is more than just about reopening a pub; it's about revitalising a piece of our community's heart and soul," said Cllr Rob Davies on behalf of St Florence Community Council.

"We are at the beginning of a journey, and it will take the village to navigate the path ahead."

Residents wishing to contribute their thoughts, ideas, or express interest in involvement are encouraged to get in touch with St Florence Community Council.

Community pubs have become something of a success story in other parts of the county, with the Tafarn Sinc, Rosebush becoming community-owned after a huge fund-raising effort that attracted worldwide interest – including support from Hollywood star Rhys Ifans.

Other successful community pubs include The Cross Inn, Hayscastle, and the Tafarn Crymych Arms, Crymych, where volunteers raised more than £200,000 to buy the pub.

St Florence Community Council is asking anyone who wants to get involved to contact it by email.