The Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland 2024 took place at The Midland Hotel in Manchester on Monday (February 5).

The event saw a number of new Michelin star restaurants unveiled (one new Three star, six new Two Stars and 18 new One stars).

As well as new Michelin stars, there were also six new Green Stars awarded to restaurants across the UK - including Annwn in Narberth; 20 new Bib Gourmands; and a host of other special awards.

What are Green Stars?





The Michelin Guide explains: "The Green Star was introduced to The MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland in 2021, to highlight the restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.

"Their outstanding eco-friendly commitments are a source of inspiration to both keen foodies and the hospitality industry as a whole.

"This year, there are 6 new recipients of the Michelin Green Star, bringing the total number of role model restaurants to 33.

"From locally foraged ingredients and zero waste schemes to no-dig vegetable gardens and on-site orchards, these restaurants are leading the way when it comes to sustainable gastronomy."

Six new restaurants awarded Green Star by Michelin Guide

The six restaurants awarded a Green Star at the Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland 2024 were:

Annwn, Narberth

Exmoor Forest Inn, Simonsbath

Forge, Middleton Tyas

Interlude, Lower Beeding

St. Barts, London

The Whitebrook, Whitebrook

Annwn awarded Green Star at 2024 Michelin Guide Ceremony

Annwn - located in Narberth, Pembrokeshire - was one of two Welsh restaurants to be awarded a Green Star by the Michelin Guide in 2024, along with The Whitebrook.

It takes the tally of Green Star Michelin restaurants in Wales to three - with the two newcomers joining Henry Robertson, Llandderfel.

Explaining why Annwn had been awarded a Green Star, the Michelin Guide said: "Wales and its landscape play a huge part in the dining experience at ANNWN.

"Dishes are designed specifically to show off seasonal Welsh produce, with the restaurant’s Green Star credentials really coming across in the cooking.

"Not only are local producers used for many ingredients, but the team also grow vegetables themselves – without harmful pesticides of course – and foraging forms a big part of their ethos too.

"Many elements of the dishes have been expertly sourced from the surrounding area, and they even run occasional foraging days where guests can learn how to master the art themselves."

In the restaurant description on its website, The Michelin Guide described Annwn as a "sustainable, proudly Welsh restaurant" with a "real sense of warmth".

It added: "Sat inside a lovingly converted former bank, there is a real sense of warmth to the place, with the passionate chef recounting stories while serving and bringing round ‘top ups’ of sauces and ingredients as you dine.

"From the expertly foraged produce to the Preseli Hills lamb, local ingredients bring with them a great burst of flavour. Extend your experience by joining one of their occasional foraging days."

People on Tripadvisor hold the Narberth-based restaurant in the same high regards with Annwn boasting a 5 star rating (from 27 reviews).

Annwn has been described by guests as the "Number 1 restaurant in Narberth" and "Pembrokeshire perfection".

One visitor on Tripadvisor said: "Fabulous food and amazing attention to detail.

"The provenance of the ingredients was immaculate and Matt's calm and skillful presentation brought it all out to great effect.

"The Welsh wine was a great match for the food. I'm sure there will be a Michelin star before too long!"