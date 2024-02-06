James Macleod, 31, of Freemans View, was drunk and disorderly at the Silverdale Inn on Vine Road in Johnston on November 27 last year.

When he was arrested he was found to have a 3.5 inch knife and 2.8 grams of cannabis.

He was then arrested a second time with a ”large knife” on December 14 at North Court in Haverfordwest where he was found to be threatening a Mr Wilkinson.

A victim impact statement from Mr Wilkinson read to the court said : “I felt in fear for my life, I felt he was going to kill me.”

He said : “I’ve got autism and I fear this is going to heighten my anxiety from now on.”

Macleod pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug but denied two charges of possession of a knife. He was convicted at a trial on January 22.

The defendant had been on remand in prison since the arrest. Speaking via a videolink from prison he said he was sorry for his behaviour and promised to change his ways.

He was sentenced to 46 weeks in custody suspended for two years, alongside a two-year community order as well as an order to carry out 25 rehabilitation days with probation.

He was also made the subject of a drug rehabilitation order for six months, an alcohol monitoring requirement, and was ordered to pay costs and surcharges amounting to £837.