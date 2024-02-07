The September event, which is centred on Tenby, has come out ahead of triathlons in Brazil, Malaysia and the Philippines in the Ironman Global Athletes’ Choice Awards.

Out of more than 40 Ironman triathlons in the world, the Pembrokeshire race is the second most recommended by its athletes, with Kalnar in Sweden claiming the top spot.

Supporters cheer an Ironman cyclist along the route. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

It also scooped fourth ranking for overall event satisfaction, while the 112-mile bike course, taking in the coast and countryside of south Pembrokeshire, was voted fifth in overall bike course globally.

More than 55,000 athletes responded to post-event surveys in the Athletes’ Choice Awards, and in the Ironman 70.3 category, the Swansea Bay event – only in its second year – was voted best run course in Europe, and third in the world.

Sam Brawn, Ironman regional director UK, Ireland and Africa said: “We are immensely proud of how well our Welsh races scored in this year’s Athletes’ Choice Awards.

"It’s a testament to the incredible locations as well as the fantastic support from the locals we see year after year.

"Racing in Wales should be something every athlete adds to their bucket list, as the Welsh spirit is unrivalled.

"We can’t wait to be back in Wales for Ironman 70.3 Swansea on Sunday 14th July and Ironman Wales on Sunday 22nd September this year.”

View the full list of global and regional 2023 Athletes’ Choice Award results here .