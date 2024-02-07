Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that it will be closing an unclassified road in Llanddewi Velfrey in February for a period of 16 weeks to allow for works associated with the A40 trunk road enhancement scheme can be carried out.

The stretch of road that will be closed is:

The Unclassified U6385 road at Llanddewi Velfrey from its junction with the A40 Haverfordwest to St Clears road, south to a point near the property known as Henllan.

The closure will come into force on February 12 and will remain in place for 16 weeks. There will be an alternative route in place which will be via the A40 Haverfordwest to St Clears road and the U6385.