Little Wander will be bringing its New Welsh Wave comedy show to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.

The New Welsh Wave show is embarking on a tour across the country including the date at the Torch. It will be hosted by Robin Morgan and will see four Welsh comedians take to the stage for a night of laughs.

Robin himself is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor and has appeared on shows on TV and radio including Mock the Week, The News Quiz and The Now Show. He also co-created Ellie Taylor’s Safe Space.

Siân Docksey is one of the comedians on the bill. She received rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and will be bringing her ‘cheerfully weird’ stand-up to the stage which will also be full of political zing.

Burry Port’s Anna Thomas has already made waves after winning the BBC New Comedy Award in 2021 and being nominated for Channel 4’s inaugural Sean Locke Award in 2023. She has supported the likes of Joe Lycett, Hal Cruttenden, Max Fosh, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Lauren Pattison.

Also on the bill is Bella Humphries. The comedian and actor will recount her tales of moving to Wales and asking the age-old question of… ‘who exactly am I?’

The final act on the bill is award-winning comedian Matt Rees. The Welshman has generated a buzz on the stand-up circuit with a unique brand of well-crafted jokes and acerbic delivery.

Little Wander as a company has created the Machynlleth comedy festival in 2010 and works with the likes of James Acaster, Bridget Christie, Nish Kumar, Jen Brister and Kiri Pritchard-McLean. They also created the Aberystwyth comedy festival and curate The Last Laugh Stage at Green Man as well as producing a number of TV and radio projects for the BBC.

The New Welsh Wave tour is in conjunction with Creative Wales. It will be at the Torch Theatre on Saturday, March 16 at 7.30pm. The show is suitable for those aged 16 and over. Tickets cost £14 and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.