MamGu Welshcakes started out at food fairs and markets in 2016 and is known for its innovative take on the tasty treat, producing Welshcakes in such flavours as orange and cranberry, rhubarb and custard and even El Mexicana savoury Welshcakes.

MamGu has operated out of 20 Main Street Solva for many years and has become a real part of the community, running charity events and beach cleans alongside the popular and busy café.

It also has a café at the Marine Centre of Excellence in Saundersfoot Harbour which opened last May with the help of a £40,000 loan from Development Bank Wales, a bakery in Croesgoch and sells direct to customers via its website.

On December 31 last year there were tears and Prosecco flowing as MamGu closed the doors of its Solva café.

“Solva, we love you and we’re going to miss you… but we can’t wait to welcome you all to our new home in St Davids. You’re going to love it,” said the team.

For the past few weeks MamGu has been working hard getting ready to move into its new home at the refectory St Davids Cathedral, located in what was the 14th century St Mary’s Chapel.

It opened the doors to the new café yesterday, Tuesday, February 6.

“After a crazy few weeks of moving equipment, putting the MamGu touch on this beautiful building, hanging up fairy lights (you know what we’re like!) and most importantly finding the comfiest cafe sofas ever, we’re thrilled to announce our new home in St Davids Cathedral Refectory is open,” said the MamGu team.

The Mamgu refectory café will be open seven days a week from 9.30am to 4pm.

As well as the famous MamGu Welshcakes the café will also be serving up other delicious twists on traditional Welsh dishes, including Welsh rarebit, cawl, and crempogs (pancakes)to name a few. Almost all ingredients will be sourced as locally as possible.

“Come and fill your bellies with our Welsh soul food, great coffee and of course Welsh cakes,” said MamGu.

“We hope to see every one of you very soon and can’t wait to hear what you think.”