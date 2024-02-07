The Welsh Government has announced that they will be raising the price of train tickets across the country by 4.9 per cent from March 3 this year.

In an announcement by Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters MS, he confirmed that prices are set to go up so they could invest in improving services in Wales.

"To continue to be able to make investments, such as our new Ebbw Vale to Newport services, and to meet rising costs whilst minimising the impact on passengers, we are implementing a below inflation increase of 4.9% in rail fares from 3 March 2024," said Mr Waters.

"This is in line with the wider rail industry."

OTHER NEWS:

Mr Waters also said that Transport for Wales had moved forward by installing a new pay as you go system on trains in south Wales.

"Transport for Wales are committed to making it easier for passengers to travel, added Mr Waters.

"They are currently trialling brand new Pay As You Go rail fares in South Wales which offer cheaper, tap in - tap out journeys using a phone or bank card.

"South Wales is the first UK location outside of London where rail passengers can use this turn up and go technology.

"Passengers travelling between Pontyclun, Cardiff and Newport are currently benefitting from this innovation, with a wider rollout initially planned for the South Wales Metro area starting with the Ebbw Vale line this Spring."