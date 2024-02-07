A MAN will appear at Swansea Crown Court accused of growing cannabis in Monkton.

Sergejs Zakacura, 45, of India Row in Monkton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 5.

Zakacura was charged with producing cannabis at a property in Monkton on February 3.

No plea was entered, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Zakacura was remanded in to custody, and will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 8.