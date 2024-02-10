President Margaret Luff presented the Rose bowl Competitions Cup to Jayne Smith at the event on January 18.

The cup is awarded each year to the WI member who has gained the highest number of points. Every month there is a competition ranging from floral, cooking, arts and crafts. Those in the first three places win points. Jayne said that she was very proud and delighted to win the cup.

Hundleton WI holds its winter meetings at Gilead School Room and summer meetings at Hundleton Church Hall on the first Tuesday of each month starting at 7pm.

New members are always welcome to join the monthly meeting where a warm welcome awaits.

There is a guest speaker every month covering a wide range of topics. The outings for 2024 include a trip to Milford Museum in July followed by a meal at the Jolly Sailor. In October the group will be visiting the Pembrokeshire Cider Company, and in December a day trip to Lampeter for a Christmas demonstration by chef and florist Gareth Richards.