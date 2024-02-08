Jessie Nicholson, 44, of Marsh Road, was made the subject of a restraining order by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 27 last year. One of the terms of the order was that he was prohibited from shouting abuse at moving cars.

However, the court heard that on February 3, Nicholson was screaming and shouting in the street in Tenby in a way that caused alarm and distress to the general public, ran out in to the road and stopped a moving car, and shouted abuse at cars going past.

Nicholson was also alleged to have used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with the intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress – also on that date in Tenby.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and a charge of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with the intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was sentenced to a 14-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 5. As part of this, he must complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Nicholson must also pay £85 in costs.