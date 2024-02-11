Through the funds the Co-op helps groups and charities promote their work throughout the year, presenting the cheque at the end of the year at a celebration event.

Co-op members can choose which charities they want to support through the community fund which has shared more than £100m with over 36,000 unique community projects across the UK since 2016.

The celebration event in the Fishguard store gave money to Point Youth Centre, Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI and Treginnis Farm for City Children.

Point Youth Centre in Fishguard was given £4,352 which it will use to help provide free meals after school and at weekends for local young people.

Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI received £4,625 which will be put towards its Float to Live campaign.

A donation of £3133 was given to Treginnis Farm for City Children near St Davids. It which will spend the money on helping more children and young people have meaningful access to the natural world.

This year two new local charities are being supported through the Local Community Fund.

Goodwick Old People's Welfare Committee, will use the money raised in 2024 to support some of the most vulnerable people in the community. Their activities include days out and social events with hot meals.

The other recipient is Theatr Gwaun. The theatre will use the money to support its FADDS Youth theatre group, which gives children opportunities to find their 'theatrical voice' in a safe environment, developing not only acting skills but also skills for life.