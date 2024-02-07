Unsafe cast-iron guttering on a Tenby property led to a fire service call-out this morning, Wednesday February 7.
Police put a two-hour road closure in place in Tudor Square and St Julian Street while firefighters dealt with the incident, and advised drivers to avoid the area.
The alarm was raised after a large section of cast-iron guttering fell on to the pavement from a property in St Julian Street, with another section still attached but unsafe.
A spokesman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 9.23am on Wednesday, February 7th, the Haverfordwest and Tenby crews were called to an incident on St Julian Street, Tenby.
"The Tenby crew was re-directed to another incident en route.
"The Haverfordwest crew responded to one large section of cast iron guttering that had fallen on to a nearby pavement, with another section remaining attached to the property in an unsafe position.
"Crew members removed the guttering by utilising a turntable ladder.
"The crew left the scene at 11.38am."
