Police put a two-hour road closure in place in Tudor Square and St Julian Street while firefighters dealt with the incident, and advised drivers to avoid the area.

The alarm was raised after a large section of cast-iron guttering fell on to the pavement from a property in St Julian Street, with another section still attached but unsafe.

A spokesman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 9.23am on Wednesday, February 7th, the Haverfordwest and Tenby crews were called to an incident on St Julian Street, Tenby.

"The Tenby crew was re-directed to another incident en route.

"The Haverfordwest crew responded to one large section of cast iron guttering that had fallen on to a nearby pavement, with another section remaining attached to the property in an unsafe position.

"Crew members removed the guttering by utilising a turntable ladder.

"The crew left the scene at 11.38am."