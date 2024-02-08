Members of the council’s Cabinet, at their February 12 meeting, are recommended to back a proposal for a trial run scheme to allow overnight parking and sleeping at four car parks: North Beach, Tenby; Goodwick Moor, Goodwick; Townsmoor, Narberth; and Western Way, Pembroke Dock.

The ‘Pembs Stop’ trial areas, available for up to two nights, would – if approved - operate year-round at £10 a night for a trial 18-month period.

A report for members stresses the scheme is not intended to create ‘campsites,’ with a list a criteria including no LPG bottles or furniture to be stored outside, and no camping waste or recycling points being provided.

The report says: “Over the last few years there has been significant demand in the motorhome industry, resulting in increased numbers of motorhomes visiting Pembrokeshire. The parking services team are receiving requests for overnight stopovers in our car parks: parking is allowed; however, sleeping overnight is currently prohibited.

“The issues of motor home parking became particularly acute during the immediate period of Covid (summer 20220 and 2021). Some locations were highlighted – Manorbier and Newgale – where specific on street parking restrictions were introduced to prevent overnight on-street parking restrictions for example.

“There is extensive campsite provision to accommodate motorhomes within the county. However, there is still some feedback, particularly from motorhome user groups, that the provision for motorhomes is not as accessible as some desire.”

Introducing an ‘evening stopover tariff’ specifically for motorhomes will need a legal review, as there is a need to amend the current parking order because it prohibits sleeping.

“The proposal is not to allow sleeping overnight in all our car parks; it will only be in the selected locations: other locations we will still enforce,” the report stresses.

Members are recommended to introduce the ‘Pembs Stop’ trial for motorhomes and to vary the conditions of the Pembrokeshire County Council (Off Street Parking Places Order 2011) to allow this, to run from July 1, subject to legal process, with a report back to Cabinet 12 months later.