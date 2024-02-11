Hywel Dda University Health Board is supporting the final engagement phase of the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) Review on how the service can be further improved.

The air ambulance service – as well as the air ambulance’s road units – is provided by the Wales Air Ambulance Charity in partnership with NHS Wales’ EMRTS.

The partnership works as the charity supplies the helicopters, cars, air bases, pilots, engineers and fuel, whilst NHS Wales provides the clinical teams of medical staff and clinicians.

The review has been carried out to ensure that as many people benefit from the clinical patient outcomes as possible by making the best use of the clinical teams across the nation as well as how to ensure fair geographical coverage across Wales and the effective use of rapid response vehicles (RRV), particularly when helicopters are unable to fly.

The review is led by Stephen Harrhy, the chief ambulance services commissioner. He said: “This review is focusing on improving what is already a brilliant and highly valued service.

“No decision has yet been made on this issue and this final phase gives me a chance to share what has been heard in phase 2 engagement and show how the shortlisted options have been arrived at.

“As we have gone through the engagement process it has allowed me to gather more feedback on what really matters to people, to include more options, and to consider potential solutions.

“As part of this process and to help me, an option appraisal workshop has been held with a range of professional colleagues from health board and NHS trusts across Wales.

“The evaluation resulted in two highest scoring options which are now referred to as Option A and Option B.

“The options propose changing operations from Caernarfon and Welshpool and to have a merged base in North Wales somewhere near the A55 to allow the service to help more patients and make more effective use of the clinical crews.

“Even though both options could improve the air ambulance service, they are not perfect solutions and they do not address all the concerns heard in the public feedback which is why I have shown some extra actions as potential solutions in my report for the engagement.

“I am inviting citizens to comment on the process followed in arriving at these options, the options themselves, and the extra actions I have identified as potential solutions.

“This final engagement phase on the shortlisted options will help me arrive at a preferred option that I will then be able to recommend formally to the Emergency Ambulance Services Committee for their decision in March 2024.”

The review is live until February 29 where residents in the Hywel Dda University Health Board can have their say by contacting their local Llais representative at https://www.llaiswales.org/in-your-area.