DC Sam Garside, based in Dyfed-Powys Police’s Ceredigion division, was suspended from duties in July 2023 when it was reported that he had committed an offence while off duty in December 2021.

The 30-year-old will appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on March 6 charged with sexual assault by penetration.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Senior investigating officer Huw Davies said: “This is a serious allegation, and I recognise it will cause concern among our communities.

“I would like to give an assurance that swift action was taken when the allegation was made, and we now await the result of the criminal justice process.

“Legal proceedings are now underway, and it is important to avoid further commentary while this process takes place.”