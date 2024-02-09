A MAN who broke the jaw of a passer-by who stepped in between him and his ex-partner has been sent to Crown Court for sentencing.
Nathan Chilton, 36, of Llanfyrnach, left Nathan Fussell needing a titanium plate fitted with four screws, a replacement tooth, and a fractured right ankle as well as the broken lower jaw in the incident on June 3 last year in Milford Haven.
Crown prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Mr Fussell "just intervened between Chilton and his ex-partner”.
Chilton pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm and is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court later in the month.
He was bailed on the condition he did not contact Mr Fussell.
