THERE have been a lot of stunning photos taken by members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club recently.

Our members have been capturing the beauty all across Pembrokeshire, whether its lovely coastal scenes, landmarks or nature such as flora and fauna.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Strumble Head Lighthouse at night.Strumble Head Lighthouse at night. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Snowdrops.Snowdrops. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Newgale.Newgale. (Image: Sasha Griffiths (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Waves.Waves. (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Egret in morning glow.Egret in morning glow. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Tree at Llys y FranTree at Llys y Fran (Image: Bobbi Barnard (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Milford Marina.Milford Marina. (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the 3,100 members of the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.