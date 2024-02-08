THERE have been a lot of stunning photos taken by members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club recently.
Our members have been capturing the beauty all across Pembrokeshire, whether its lovely coastal scenes, landmarks or nature such as flora and fauna.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join the 3,100 members of the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
