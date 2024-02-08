Four options are thought to be on the table as part of the ‘Bay 2032’ project: building new offices, extending the lease, buying Tŷ Hywel, or taking up a nearby property.

Elin Jones, the Welsh Parliament’s speaker, or Llywydd, stressed that no decision has been made – other than that the offices must be adjacent to the Senedd building itself.

In a letter to MSs, she confirmed the Senedd Commission, which is responsible for the estate, will launch a market engagement exercise to seek interest in providing new offices.

Tŷ Hywel, the red-brick building behind the Senedd, which houses members’ offices, Senedd Commission staff and the Welsh Government, is leased for about £2 million a year.

But the clock is ticking on the 25-year lease on the building, which was valued at £42 million in 2021, prompting the commission to examine all options for the future.

Ms Jones wrote: “You may be aware that the current lease on Tŷ Hywel expires in 2032, which means we will need to make a decision on what course of action to take well in advance of that date.

“This also gives us an opportunity to rethink what we need from our office spaces in the long term and ensure that we make a decision that delivers the best value for public money."

Tŷ Hywel, which was previously owned by Kuwaiti investors, was bought by Equitix – a London-based infrastructure fund manager with nearly £9 billion in assets – in 2019.

The 120,000 sq ft building, which is linked to the Senedd by purpose-built glass walkways, housed the then-National Assembly’s first debating chamber until 2006.

Ms Jones added: “I would like to assure you that no decision has been taken on this issue, other than to establish that our office accommodation must be adjacent to the Senedd itself."

The letter, dated February 8, also provided an update on proposals to expand the Senedd debating chamber, or Siambr, to accommodate more members if reforms get the go-ahead.

MSs are currently considering the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) bill which would increase the size of the Welsh Parliament from 60 to 96 members.

Under the ‘Siambr 2026’ project, a contract has been awarded to Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners – the architects which designed the Senedd – after a competitive tender process.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Tory group in the Senedd, said: “The Welsh Conservatives will approach any discussions with Welsh taxpayers’ interests as a priority.”

A Senedd Commission spokesperson said: “The current lease on Tŷ Hywel, which accommodates members and their staff in Cardiff Bay, expires in 2032.

“Work is under way by Senedd Commission officials to ensure that suitable office space is available beyond this point.

“A thorough procurement process will now take place which is focused on sustainability and securing the best value-for-money in the long term, in line with best practice.”