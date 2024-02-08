Waverley Excursions has confirmed that it will be bringing the Waverley – the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer – back this summer.

At present, the Waverley has been announced to return to the Bristol Channel with excursions taking place in June. There will also be confirmed sailings from Pembrokeshire later in the year as hinted to by the Waverley’s master.

This comes after a successful re-introduction of the steamer to the channel in 2023 after five years away.

Captain Dominic McCall, the Waverley’s master, said: “Following the outstanding support we received on returning Waverley to the Channel in 2023 we have now planned a more extensive programme of sailings for this year which will give even more opportunity for locals and visitors alike to enjoy a nostalgic trip aboard a historic steam ship.

“I look forward to setting sail from several Welsh ports and piers including Penarth, Porthcawl, Swansea, Tenby and Milford Haven to give everyone that steps aboard a great day out.

“It was heartwarming to see the enjoyment of passengers as we cruised the Channel to visit locations such as Minehead, Ilfracombe and Lundy Island last season and I look forward to returning this summer.”

The Waverley is currently docked in Glasgow and is having some maintenance and refit done before moving to dry dock in April. The refurbishment will cost around £700,000.

So far, the dates have not been officially confirmed, however, there will be excursions between June 1 and June 23 along the Bristol Channel. The dates will be announced in March when tickets will also go on sale.

Before this, anyone interested in the Waverley can find out more with a presentation and Q&A session at Holiday Inn on Castle Street, Cardiff, at 2.15pm on Saturday, February 17. The session will be run by Waverley Excursions’ general manager Paul Semple. He said: “I am delighted to confirm that the Bristol Channel will once again hear the beat of paddles when Waverley returns in June.

“We are currently planning the most exciting programme of sailings for several decades as we look to expand Waverley’s areas of operation across the UK.

“I look forward to sharing our plans for the upcoming season in Cardiff on 17th February where I will also be able to share the inside story of what it takes to operate such a unique and famous ship.”

For more information about the Waverley and it’s sailings, visit https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk/plan-your-cruise/timetables/