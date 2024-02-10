Gwyn Davies, 42, of St Nicholas Crescent, went to Haverfordwest Police Station on January 22 while drunk to demand the mobile phone.

Crown prosecutor Sian Vaughan said he became agitated when the officer couldn’t return it and at that point he began swearing and threatening to spit in her face.

Davies’ solicitor Tom Lloyd said his client “knows he shouldn’t have attended the police station while he was intoxicated” and said he had no intention to carry out the threat, but understood that the officer would not have known that.

Davies pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an emergency worker and of using threatening words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order, ordered to carry out 20 rehabilitation days and told to attend a Thinking Skills Programme with probation.

He was also fined £200, ordered to pay costs of £85, a surcharge of £114 and compensation of £100.