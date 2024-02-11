The plans for a nine-megawatt solar farm at West Farm, Cosheston, near Pembroke Dock have been made by James Wallwork of One Planet Developments Limited on land adjoining an existing solar farm.

The scheme is recommended for refusal when it comes before Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, meeting on February 13, despite the support of Cosheston Community Council, which sys the plans would be a natural rounding-off of the site, with no detrimental impact as it would neighbour the existing solar farm.

A supporting statement, through agent Mango Planning & Development Ltd, says the works, together with associated infrastructure, will occupy three fields, the site extending to 9.9 hectares, and will operate for a 40-year period if granted.

The arrays will be connected by underground cabling to an inverter which is required to convert the direct current (DC) electricity generated by the panels, into alternating current (AC) as required to feed into the grid.

“The proposed development is a key technology in the transition of the Welsh energy system to a resilient, low carbon, and independent energy system powered by renewables.”

It adds: “The proposed development would contribute circa 9,337,000 KWh of renewable electricity to the local area, which will typically produce enough green electricity a year to power about 2,500 homes.

“The proposed development is for a temporary 40-year timescale and will be fully reinstated at the end of its operational life. There will be no loss of agricultural land.”

Objections have been received from the council’s landscape officer, on adverse impact grounds, and from three objectors, citing a visual intrusion of the landscape, the proposal would double the size of the existing solar farm, and on highway safety.

The application is recommended for refusal on the grounds it “would result in an adverse visual impact on, and erosion of the rural landscape of, the Cosheston Peninsula and the proposed mitigation [planting trees and additional hedgerow material along the south, west and northern boundaries] would not overcome these concerns.”