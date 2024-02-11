The Torch Theatre will be showing Exhibition on Screen’s film Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse in March.

The film will focus on how the garden has been a desirable subject for many artists across time due to the expression of colour, light and atmosphere.

One of the most famous painters of gardens is Claude Monet but the likes of Vincent Van Gogh, Camille Pissarro, Henri Matisse and John Sargent have also focused on gardens to showcase their talents at points in their careers.

Monet once said: “Apart from painting and gardening, I’m no good at anything.” The film will explore this more as it looks at how early 20th century artists created their own gardens to then explore contemporary utopian ideas and motifs of colour and form.

It will also feature work in The Royal Academy, London’s Painting the Modern Garden exhibition and take viewers on a journey from the gallery to the gardens, to Giverny and Seebüll as well as many more gardens that were favoured by artists.

Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse will be shown at the Torch Theatre on Sunday, March 3 at 4.45pm. Tickets cost £13 and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.