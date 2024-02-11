Jeremy Miles MS, the minister for education and Welsh language, visited Haverfordwest High VC School and Portfield School on Friday, February 2.

While at the schools, he met pupils, staff and local education leaders and took a tour of both sites.

He was welcomed at Haverfordwest High – which was opened by The Princess Royal in October 2022 and was jointly funded by Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme – by headteacher Jane Harries, Pembrokeshire County Council’s director of education Steven Richards-Downes, Preseli Pembrokeshire MS Paul Davies and the school’s chair of governors Christine Williams.

Mr Miles enjoyed a tour of Haverfordwest High VC School (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

His tour was led by Cerys Foss and Troy Goodridge, the respective head girl and boy. The tour also included a student council meeting.

Mrs Harries, headteacher of Haverfordwest High VC School and Executive Headteacher of Portfield School, said: “We shared with Mr Miles the many ways in which the school supports our pupils in what continues to be an increasingly challenging society.

“He was able to talk to staff and pupils who explained how our school was now providing much more than academic education which was vital for them, how the school has adjusted to the requirements of the ALN Bill and how their Asymmetric Week arrangements facilitated professional development and cluster collaboration.”

Mr Miles then visited Portfield School – which provides education for pupils with special learning needs – where he was met by the school’s senior leadership team and head boy and girl, Lewis Edwards and Celyn Sollis. As part of his tour of the school, he visited the site of the proposed new build for the primary phase school and sixth form block.

He also spoke with pupils and staff involved in the Taith project, Wales’ international learning exchange. As part of this exchange, some of the pupils and staff visited Bruges in Belgium in 2023 and are planning a trip to Sweden.

Mr Miles met pupils at Portfield School (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Following the visits, Mr Miles said: “It was fantastic to see the impressive new Haverfordwest High School, and it was a real pleasure to hear and see first-hand how the school is giving learners an innovative platform for learning and a supportive environment to help them reach their potential.

“In Portfield School, I heard from pupils and staff about their recent Taith trips to Belgium and Sweden, and how the experience has helped build confidence, broaden horizons, and grow aspirations. It really is heartening to see the impact Taith is having, enabling us to break down barriers to international exchange and opening up opportunities for all.”