The first man, from Fishguard, was ordered to pay £847.19 for the period between April 30, 2022, and July 29, 2023.

The second man, also from Fishguard, was ordered to pay £5,032.80 for the period between July 20, 2021, and July 19, 2023.

The third man, from Johnston, was ordered to pay £2,298.42 for the period between September 3, 2016, and September 8, 2023.

The men cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of the children involved. The totals include the unpaid child support and enforcement fees.

On February 1, Cardiff Magistrates Court granted the orders submitted by the Child Maintenance Service for payment as it was satisfied that the defendants owed the money, had been given sufficient notice, and had failed to pay one or more instalments, with the payments still not having been made.

Also in court recently in Cardiff was a Pembrokeshire man who failed to provide information to police and a speeding Pembrokeshire resident.

Robert Evans, 38, of Nevern, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 18.

He committed the offence on July 28 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW 320D which was believed to have been involved in an earlier speeding offence.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Gerallt Rhun Dafydd, 30, of Boncath, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 18.

He was caught on June 27 doing 37mph in a Mercedes on the A470 Northern Avenue, Cardiff, where the limit was 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £146 fine, £58.40 surcharge and £90 costs.