Held in memory of a former member, the Gary Jenkins macro and close-up competition 2024 was judged by Paul Branchflower with 14 prints and 20 digital entries.

There was a variety of subject material of a high standard, and gold awards went to Jan Sullivan in the print section for Striped Hawk Moth and David Bolton in the digital section for Woodlouse King of the Castle.

Dave Bolton's Woodlouse King of the Castle was the winner of the digital section. (Image: Dave Bolton)

Other awards were as follows:

Print awards

Silver, Jan Sullivan, Clinging On; bronze, Charlie Kidd, Two Tiny Field Mice; highly commended, John Whitehurst, Lesser Bee Fly; Dave Bolton, Damoiselle at Rest and Cheryl Hewitt, Pollen Patch; commended, John Whitehurst, Four Spotted Chaser and Dave Bolton, Fungi Lit from Below.

Digital awards

Silver, Rob Cox, Robber Fly with Prey; bronze, Charlie Kidd, Asian Dead Leaf Mantis; highly commended, Alan Brown, Free at Last; Cheryl Hewitt, The Ant and the Ladybird and Jan Sullivan, Colourful Painted Lady; commended, Liz Wallis, Common Darter; Gary Mayhew, A Splash of Ice and Miniature World.

Good result

A busy January for the club saw a good result when members’ images were judged in the PAGB GB Digital Nature Cup 2024.

Three top independent judges each scored an image out of five, to give a total out of a maximum of 15.

Tenby Camera Club did very well, with their entries scoring 145 out of a maximum of 180, and achieving joint 26th place amongst 56 clubs.

Six-way battle

The Brian Jennings Trostre competition 2024 was held on January 23.

This was a six-way battle judged by Gareth Martin, with five prints for each club.

These were marked out of 100, with two Tenby entries scoring full marks.

These were Wasp by Alan Brown and Mountain Dawn by Gary Mayhew.

Tenby came second with 483/500, with Llanelli getting the top spot with 485/500.

Welcome back

On Thursday February 1, the club welcomed the return of Gareth Martin to deliver his talk A Taste of Wales.

Gareth is a very active member of several south Wales camera clubs and runs a variety of Facebook pages and competitions.

He has a unique style of presenting his excellent work by recounting anecdotes of the situations at the time, and his love of photography and Wales go hand in hand.

He treated the club to a tour around Wales from Capel Curig to Port Talbot - but It was not only landscapes shown.

Gareth proved that there is a photograph to be taken in most situation, with his images of streets, people, houses, quarries, churches, the odd toilet, captured unusually with different angles and in colour and monochrome.

He also gave the club a preview of his new Mono talk, hot off the press.