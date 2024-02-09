Tonight – Friday, February 9 – Wales U20 face England U20 at Bath’s The Rec ground in their second match of the 2024 U20 Six Nations.

19-year-old Macs Page came off the bench against Scotland U20 in the opening match last weekend where he just missed out on scoring a try in the 37-29 win. The former Ysgol y Preseli student has been named on the bench again for the clash against England.

Elsewhere in the team news, head coach Richard Whiffin has made three changes to the starting line up with Freddie Chapman coming in at loosehead prop and Patrick Nelson coming in at tighthead prop to make his U20s debut. Harry Beddall will also start at openside flanker.

There are also two positional changes as Lucas de la Rua moved from openside to blindside flanker and Osian Thomas moves from the back row into the second row.

Whiffin said: “These are the times you live for – 14,500 at the Rec, a great stadium, England v Wales, the boys will get a lot out of the experience, and these are the things we want our younger players to experience.

“The boys that played against Scotland did a great job. We saw this as an opportunity to bring some new guys in for the England game – they have an opportunity to match the muscle in set piece and also provide a bit of difference around the field.”

He continued: “We’ve actually got a very quick backline and we possess a triple threat team. We’ve got a run kick pass team that can challenge the opposition especially in counter attacking so it’s an opportunity for us to get stuck into them and we’re looking forward to that.”

He’s also not daunted by the England game, saying: “We’ve got big and physical guys as well, we’ve got guys playing week in week out playing regional rugby and we’re ready to take them on and go toe to toe with them but as we saw in the Scotland game we’ve got the skill to play as well. We’re a team that wants to challenge them in the front door but go around them as well.”

Wales U20 team to face England at The Rec, Bath on Friday, February 9 (kick off 7.15pm, S4C): 15 Huw Anderson, 14 Harry Rees-Weldon, 13 Louie Hennessey, 12 Harri Ackerman (captain), 11 Walker Price, 10 Harri Wilde, 9 Ieuan Davies, 1 Freddie Chapman, 2 Harry Thomas, 3 Patrick Nelson, 4 Jonny Green, 5 Osian Thomas, 6 Lucas de la Rua, 7 Harry Beddall, 8 Morgan Morse.

Replacements: 16 Evan Wood, 17 Jordan Morris, 18 Sam Scott, 19 Nick Thomas, 20 Owen Conquer, 21 Rhodri Lewis, 22 Harri Ford, 23 Macs Page.