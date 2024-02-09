Richard and Brogan Scarfe denied the offences, relating to animals being kept on land at the Ridgeway in Lamphey between January 25, 2022, and April 19 last year.

Defence barrister Alycia Carpanini previously told the court that Brogan Scarfe, 24, of Woodbine Terrace in Pembroke, “denies that the animals were suffering”.

Ms Carpanini said that a vet visited the farm the day before the animals were seized and said there were “no issues”.

Richard Scarfe, 43, of Park Street in Pembroke Dock, previously told the court that he was not the one caring for the animals as he had been banned from keeping animals.

The defendants had been due to face a trial next week – from Monday, February 12 – but delays in the instruction of a defence expert and issues with the legal aid funding application caused this to be vacated.

The pair returned to Swansea Crown Court on February 9, where the trial date was rescheduled.

“The difficulty in this case is the lack of sight of a defence expert report,” said Judge Huw Rees. “This case is beginning to become troublesome.”

Judge Rees ordered that the defence expert report must be filed by March 1.

The trial will now take place from July 29.