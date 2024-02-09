Bargain Hunt – a daily staple on BBC One – will be filming at the National Botanic Garden of Wales Antique Fair and Vintage Market on February 24 and 25.

It will be the fourth time that the antiques show has been filmed in the gardens, nestled in the Carmarthenshire countryside.

The red and blue teams have just an hour to roam around the fair to find three bargains to take to auction in the hope of making a profit. It is not yet known who the experts will be as they will be announced in due course, but the presenter will be Danny Sebastian. The self-taught antique dealer has been dealing for almost 20 years, getting his start at auction houses and jumbles sales at a young age as his mum was a market trader.

His TV career began with Del Boys and Dealers and he appeared regularly on Dealing with Dickinson and has also been an expert presenter on shows including Junk Rescue for CBeebies, Street Auction and of course Bargain Hunt. He also spends time visiting car boot sales, auctions and antiques fairs and sells through his own business.

There will be a range of items on display. (Image: Derwen Fairs)

But what can Bargain Hunt’s crew and teams find at the antique fair and vintage market? Well they can explore the various garden venues including the Great Glasshouse where there will be displays of Welsh art and pottery, jewellery and militaria collections.

In the neighbouring Ty Melyn House there will be quality antiques, Welsh textiles and a range of books, jewellery and silver. The large Wedding Marquee will see a range of Welsh pottery, furniture, art glass and vintage delights, jewellery and records.

Danny Sebastian will be the presenter for Bargain Hunt. (Image: Derwen Fairs)

Theatre Botanica – which has been recently transformed – will be filled with silverware and collections of items from Moorcroft, Lorna Bailey, Beswick and Doulton alongside art, treen and furniture including stick chairs and rare Welsh blankets.

That’s not all though as the Millennium Courtyard will also be filled with a vintage market containing a range of military items, vintage toys, clothing, retro and upcycled furniture, tools and garden items.

There will also be a display of Welsh oak furniture from child’s chairs and milking stools to dressers and the aforementioned stick chairs. There will also be a collection of paintings from various Welsh artists which will be brought along by Richard Bebb. Some of the pieces come from Kyffin Williams, Malcolm Edwards, David Woodford, Gordon Stuart, Donald McIntyre, Wilf Roberts and John Knapp-Fisher. Also on display will be some rare Llanelli pottery from Alistair and Helen Crawford and Michael Gorton of Chapel Lane Antiques and much more.

The National Botanic Garden of Wales Antique Fair and Vintage Market will be held on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25 between 10am and 4pm. Admission costs £12, with the ticket lasting for seven days and will allow admission to both the gardens and the fair.

Dogs are welcome over the antiques fair weekend but are not allowed in the Glass House.