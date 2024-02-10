We have more than 3,100 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and are working through the alphabet. This week the letter is F.

We received more than a dozen pictures of various things relating to the letter F including fire, footsteps, foals, fungi and much more. Here are just some of our favourites.

Fungi. (Image: Lee Thomas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Frost. (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Foxglove. (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Ferry (Image: Owain Williams (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Fire (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Foam on Newport Beach. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

