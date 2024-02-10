Daloni Jones, 27, of Bro Gwynfaen, Croes-lan, near Llandysul, had pleaded guilty to two offences of possession with intent to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

She was sentenced in August to 21 months, suspended for 18 months.

Her partner, Matthew Pritchard, now 30, of Station Road in Pembroke Dock, was jailed for three years and eight months for the same offences.

The court previously heard that police raided the couple’s home in Llandysul on February 9 last year, and seized at least 23.5 grams of cocaine.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

On May 11, police raided a property in Penrhiw-llan where the couple were staying, and seized a further 11.84 grams of cocaine.

Evidence from the defendants’ phones resulted in them being charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 and May 12.

The defence had set out that Jones had pleaded guilty on the basis that she acted under instruction from Pritchard, and their relationship had been an abusive one.

Cocaine dealer Matthew Pritchard was jailed in August. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“I agree with that submission,” said Judge Paul Hobson at the sentencing hearing. “You acted under instruction from Mr Pritchard. However, that was not exclusively the case, as there were occasions you dealt with customers yourself.”

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings were opened against the pair to determine how much they benefitted from their offending and to recover any profits.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter said a benefit figure for Jones had been agreed at £3,217.50, and that she had an available amount of £957.50.

“I make the order in that amount,” Judge Geraint Walters said.

Jones was also ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.

The benefit figure for Pritchard was not agreed, and his case was adjourned until February 15.