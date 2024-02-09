Kevin Evans, 68, of Highfield Park, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing three offences all dated from 2022.

He was charged with sexual assault after allegedly touching the woman without her consent on March 21, 2022.

Evans was also accused with two offences of assault by penetration against the same woman on April 25 and May 9, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

“A trial is clearly sought in this matter,” prosecutor James Hartson said.

“The position is a firm not guilty plea,” said Dyfed Thomas, defending.

A trial date was set by Judge Catherine Richards for July 15, and Evans was granted bail until that date.