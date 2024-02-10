The Slipway Ukes, based in Saundersfoot, have chosen Paul Sartori Foundation’s Paul Sartori Hospice at Home to be its charity partner and will be raising money for the vital cause throughout the next year.

The Slipway Ukes have been going for just over a year and delight audiences with fun and interactive gigs. The band’s Nigel said: “We’ve been touched by the work of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home in recent month, and that got us thinking about what we could do to support. As a group we don’t charge for our performances, so we can invite donations from venues and audiences.

“We enjoy what we do, and raising money for such a good cause adds to the enjoyment and gives us even more vigour to perform at our best. We’re really looking forward to this partnership!”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a free 24/7 service to allow people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness a range of services that will allow them to remain at home in their final days. This includes home nursing care, equipment loans, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training. The services are free thanks to the generosity of the people of Pembrokeshire. For more information about the charity, visit www.paulsartori.org or call 01437 763223.

The Slipway Ukes are planning a number of fundraising events throughout the year including a St David’s Day festival, St Patrick’s Day gig, afternoon tea and a big spring concert in 2025. To find out more about the events, visit www.paulsartori.org/events or contact Nigel on 07740103787 or email nigel@kickbackcity.co.uk if you would like The Slipway Ukes to attend an event you are organising.