During her lifetime Belle Curran, along with her family, friends and supporters, raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charities that helped her, as well, as increasing awareness of organ donation.

After Belle died, her family and friends continued the inspirational work, setting up the Belle’s Story Charity which provides support to children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, as well as raising awareness of organ donation.

In 2019 Belle was one of the extraordinary children to feature in Dathlu Dewrder: Tlws Plant S4C, a special S4C programme and awards ceremony, similar to Pride of Britain, that honoured and celebrates some of Wales’s bravest children.

“The Dathlu Dewrder award was one of the first and biggest award ceremonies Belle ever went to,” said her mum Stella. “All those memories will always hold a huge huge place in my heart, forever.”

The S4C team never forgot Belle’s spirit and bravery and decided to create a special award in her memory.

“Belle was nothing by a diva and the thought of having an award in her memory, she would absolutely love, said Stella.

“It knocks me sideways sometimes when I think of what she has inspired, what she’s created. I’m massively proud.”

At the most recent Dathlu Dewrder awards the recipient of Belle’s award was announced.

“On the very first Dathlu Dewrder in 2019 we met a mischievous girl from Wolfscastle. Belle Curran melted everyone’s hearts.”, said presenter Elin Fflur.

“But cruelly and tragically Belle lost her life two weeks after the programme aired.

“Despite their grief and their shattering loss the family has been raising awareness of organ donation they’ve raised thousands of pounds to help other families.

“This year we discussed who was a worthy recipient of the award. Only one name came to mind; a woman who has ensured her daughter’s legacy is here to stay. She’s helped over 70 families with seriously ill children. She’s written a book which is about to be despatched to the schools of Wales to educate children about the importance of organ donation.

“Belle would be immensely proud of her mother. And so Belle’s prize is going home this year,” she said, before inviting Stella to the stage.

Mari Grug, who presented Belle with her award in 2019 said of the youngster:

She captivated us all, she was such a character. That little lady from Pembrokeshire is still in our hearts.

“Thank you Stella for the work you do in helping families going through tough times.”

Stella said that receiving the award was an honour but also bittersweet.

“It was such an honour receiving the award especially as it was the Tlws Belle award which is given in her memory each year,” she said.

“It was a fantastic afternoon and evening full of lots of emotions and obviously bittersweet for me as I was missing the one person I so wanted to be there.

“But it’s a wonderful accolade and hopefully helps to highlight the charity too. This is also an award for all of Team Belle, they are all volunteers, as without them Belle’s Story Charity couldn’t continue. This award is for all of them too.”