Bell Tree House, nestled just 200 meters from the scenic Tenby seafront, is currently on the market for £1,000,000, with an open day being held later this month.

The meticulously renovated, this three-storey home offers nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is described as ‘perfectly encapsulating Jacobean elegance while embracing modern sophistication’.

Originally built in 1609, the Grade II listed detached house, which would also make a lucrative holiday let, has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a separate two-bedroom, two-bathroom annexe.

Bryce & Co describes the property as follows: “As you enter, the wide entrance hall with its solid chestnut flooring sets a tone of grandeur, leading to diverse living spaces. The main house boasts seven well-appointed bedrooms and five bathrooms, with an additional two-bedroom, two-bathroom self-contained annexe. The heart of the home is the lavish open-plan living area and kitchen, offering a spectacular space that spans the full width of the property.

“This area is complemented by an elegant Georgian fireplace, handcrafted cabinetry, and exquisite black granite worktops. The property features a library and family room, offering extra spaces ideal for relaxation and entertainment. Additionally, the ground floor encompasses thoughtfully arranged areas such as a boot/coat room, a well-equipped utility space, and pantry, all combining practicality with a touch of elegance.

“Bell Tree House's exterior is as impressive as its interior. The property boasts a beautifully landscaped garden, surrounded by a traditional stone wall, featuring a well-tended lawn and a children’s play area. A limestone-paved patio serves as a delightful spot for outdoor entertaining.

“The property’s practicality is further enhanced with a double garage and additional lodging providing versatile space for guests or as a rental opportunity. The property’s façade is characterised by its Georgian architectural elements, with a black iron entrance porch adding to its charm.

“A private driveway leads to a spacious tarmac parking area, accommodating multiple vehicles, a notable feature given its prime location.

“Ideal as a family home or as an investment purchase, this property has proven its worth as a successful holiday-let, ensuring both financial returns and a high standard of living. The additional lodge and mobile home provide overflow accommodation, further enhancing its versatility.

“Bell Tree House is not just a residence; it's a lifestyle choice that promises a blend of historical grandeur, modern comfort, and a connection to the natural beauty of the Pembrokeshire coast. It represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of history while enjoying the benefits of contemporary living, making it a must-view for discerning buyers seeking a unique and fulfilling living experience.”

The accommodation is as follows: Entrance Hall Adorned with solid chestnut flooring, guiding to the primary ground floor chambers. An original period staircase elegantly rises to the higher levels, marrying functionality with historical allure.

Boot/Coat Room Immaculately designed with bespoke shelving, offering abundant storage for coats, shoes, and hats, ensuring a neat and inviting entryway.

Cloakroom 4'3" x 3'7"

A refined space boasting a wall-mounted wash hand basin, low-level lavatory, heated towel rails, limestone tiled flooring, and recessed spotlights, melding convenience with sophistication.

Living Room 13'5" x 13'2"

Features hardwood sash windows and sumptuous berber carpeting, complemented by seven sound-sensitive recessed colour spotlights and a TV point, crafting a cosy ambiance.

Library 15'9" x 12'8"

A bibliophile’s sanctuary with wall-to-wall bookshelves, solid chestnut flooring, and hardwood single glazed sash windows, equipped with two telephone and Internet points, TV point, and adorned with coving to the ceiling with a ceiling rose.

Open Plan Kitchen & Sitting Area 50'9" x 14'1"

Highlighted by an open fireplace with a marble surround and a granite hearth, black glass chandeliers, and hand-built window seats. An oak dresser with an integrated Nespresso machine, solid wood cabinetry, nero absolute black granite worktops, and a central island with a circular cupboard and maple countertop make this kitchen a chef’s dream. French doors open to the patio and garden, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

Utility Area 9'8" x 6'9"

A practical space with a double sink, ample worktop space, and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer, designed for maximum efficiency.

Pantry Features hand-built cupboard space, integrated fridge freezer, wine cooler, microwave, and display glass shelving, meticulously organised for culinary endeavours.

First Floor Master Bedroom 15'0" x 15'1"

Spacious and elegantly appointed with double wardrobes, solid chestnut flooring, a TV point, and telephone point. Hardwood double doors lead to a sunroom/balcony, offering a private oasis.

En-Suite Bathroom 10'0" x 9'11"

Luxuriously fitted with Shoji sliding doors, a free-standing bath, pedestal hand basin, bidet, low-level lavatory, and hardwood sash window. Limestone flooring, a ceiling speaker, and underfloor heating add a touch of indulgence.

Bedroom Two 13'1" x 16'2"

Well-proportioned, featuring two hardwood single glazed sash windows, solid chestnut flooring, and built-in double wardrobes, blending comfort with elegance.

En-Suite Shower Room 7'8" x 5'9"

Equipped with a shower, wash hand basin, lavatory, heated towel rail, extractor fan, and travertine tiles with underfloor heating, offering modern comforts.

Bedroom Three 14'3" x 13'0"

Showcases a hardwood sash window, solid chestnut flooring, and a fireplace with an ornate wooden surround. Includes TV and telephone points for modern connectivity.

Family Bathroom 12'4" x 14'11"

A spacious bathroom featuring travertine tiling with underfloor heating, a free-standing soaking bath, steam shower enclosure, bidet, lavatory, and hardwood-framed sash window, ensuring a luxurious experience.

Second Floor Bedroom Four 12'9" x 14'9"

Offers an arched sash window, solid chestnut flooring, and includes telephone and TV points. Ensuite bathroom access for added convenience.

En-Suite Bathroom 8'6" x 5'7"

Fitted with a bath and shower attachment, sink, lavatory, and a window to the rear, providing a private and comfortable space.

Bedroom Five 14'3" x 12'11"

Features a hardwood sash window, solid chestnut flooring, telephone and TV points, and an exposed beam, adding character to the room.

Bedroom Six 12'4" x 14'8"

Includes a sash window, chestnut flooring, telephone and TV points, and a sloping ceiling with exposed beams, offering a cosy retreat.

Shower Room 4'4" x 9'11"

Comprises a shower, hand basin, lavatory, heated towel rail, and travertine tiles, combining functionality with style.

Bedroom Seven/Study 7'7" x 14'8"

A versatile space with a hardwood sash window, bookshelves, chestnut flooring, telephone and TV points, and a skylight, perfect for work or relaxation.

The Guest Wing Entrance Hall Welcomes with solid chestnut flooring, a storage cupboard and carpeted stairs to the upper floor, offering a separate yet harmonious entrance.

Lounge 13'6" x 13'5"

A comfortable space with a hardwood sash window, TV point, and a fireplace with an electric fire set on solid chestnut flooring.

Kitchen 12'4" x 14'4"

Bright and airy with windows to the side and rear, offering dining space, solid wood units, a double oven, gas hob, and plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher. Finished with chestnut and tiled flooring for a homely feel.

Bedroom One 13'5" x 14'8"

A tranquil bedroom with a sash window, TV point, chestnut floor, and ensuite shower room access, blending comfort with privacy.

En-Suite Shower Room 7'1" x 5'5"

Features a sash window, hand basin, lavatory, corner shower enclosure, tiled walls and floor, and a heated towel rail, offering all the essentials.

Bedroom Two 13'4" x 13'4"

Includes a sash window, TV point, chestnut floor, and built-in wardrobe, designed for restful nights.

Bathroom 7'1" x 10'4"

A well-appointed bathroom with a shower bath, pedestal hand basin, bidet, lavatory, tiled walls and floor, and a heated towel rail.