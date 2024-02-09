Aimee Preen, 40, of Crundale in Haverfordwest was arrested after a member of the public saw a car passing and driving in to a wall on Cardigan Road on December 20.

The police were called and Preen was tested, where she was found to be over the limit with 97 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Preen pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified for 14 months, fined £120, and was ordered to pay surcharges of £48 and costs of £85.