Kieran Gover, 27, of Stackpole Road in Freshwater East, was targeted by police on January 19 on London Road because of his standard of his driving.

Prosecuting him at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, Sian Vaughan said once the car stopped the officer could smell alcohol in the vehicle and Gover was breathalysed.

He was found to be more than twice the legal limit with 73 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Gover’s solicitor, Michael Kelleher, said his client had been leaving an abusive situation. He said at the time, Gover felt that his only option was to drive his car. He said it was a decision he greatly regretted.

He also said that Gover, who is unemployed, was suffering with mental health problems.

Gover pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the limit. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and was ordered to pay fines and costs amounting to £253.