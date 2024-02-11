The Wales Coast Path has seven family activities that can be carried out during the half term, with the added bonus of each one being free to do! So take a look and see if any of these take your fancy for some half term fun in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

A cycle along the Wales Coast Path

A number of the sections of the Wales Coast Path are part of the National Cycle Network. So it’s a chance for you to get out on your bikes as a family with some flat, traffic free routes which also provide some stunning coastal views. There are routes between Fishguard and St Davids, Tenby and Haverfordwest at present, with a route that will eventually link Fishguard with Bangor also coming, once it has been completed.

Take in the history of the area on a walk.





You can walk in the footsteps of history as there are plenty of castles, abbeys and historic homes all across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, with some – such as Llansteffan Castle – on the coastal path. You can learn all about life in the medieval times and much more by taking on some historic walks including Cardigan to Moylegrove, the St Davids and St Non’s loop and the Laugharne loop. More about these walks and the history you can immerse yourself in can be found at https://www.walescoastpath.gov.uk/plan-your-visit/itineraries/cadw/?lang=en

Go animal spotting

One of the perks of being on the Wales Coast Path in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion is that there is always a chance to spot some awesome wildlife right at home. There’s a chance to go dolphin watching in Cardigan Bay and Fishguard and maybe even spot some whales! You can also check out a wide range of birds on Ramsey and Stockholm islands and find many bats, sunfish, sharks, jellyfish, turtles and dolphins. It could even be turned into a wildlife spotting contest!

Get involved with environmental research

If you’re heading out on a walk along the coast path, don’t forget to get involved with the CoastSnap initiative. There are a number of phone cradles along the path and you can use them to take photos of the beaches and cliff tops whilst on your walk and upload them to https://www.wcmc.wales/coastsnap. This will help Wales Coast Path to research the effects of climate change on the coastline by being able to see how it changes over time.

Keep the coast clean

If you fancy the satisfaction of helping to ensure that the coastline is kept in good condition, consider taking some time to clean part of the beaches or path, which will also help to protect the wildlife which could be put in danger due to the rubbish.

If taking part in a clean, remember to stay safe and follow guidelines of:

Using gloves and a bin bag to take litter home with you.

Don’t pick up anything that looks dangerous or sharp, just report it to the council or landowner.

Recycle as much rubbish as you can.

Always wash your hands after litter picking.

Enjoy a picnic

It doesn’t matter whether it’s the spring, summer or winter, you can still have a picnic – just remember to wrap up warm! Take some warm layers, a thermos and a blanket and enjoy a picnic with some scenic views. The children can play in the open spaces too.

Become a marine biologist for the day

Whilst sadly this isn’t exactly a job opportunity, you can enjoy searching for sea creatures in the various rockpools. You can see colourful starfish and curious crabs.

All you need is a clear bucket or Tupperware container to dip into the water and study the specimens, but please gently put them back into the rockpool afterwards. Make sure to check tide times and wear sturdy footwear.