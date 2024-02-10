The Flat Iron Grill opened on Friday, February 2, offering golfers and members of the public “great quality food which is locally sourced and seasonal”.

The previous restaurant and bar franchises at the club closed on December 23, and the building was refitted and then redecorated by volunteer members throughout January.

Fish and chips at The Flat Iron Grill. (Image: The Flat Iron Grill)

The Flat Iron Grill has been opened by Allan Owston, who has been a chef at various locations in Pembrokeshire over the past few years – alongside running his own food business for the past seven years.

“The menu at the Flat Iron Grill is a treasure trove of dishes, each with a unique twist,” Mr Owston said.

“Here, it’s all about celebrating the best of what’s local, transforming quality ingredients into satisfying meals that feel like a hug on a plate. Think classic favourites reimagined with a bit of flair – that’s our specialty.

The kitchen at The Flat Iron Grill at Haverfordwest Golf Club. (Image: The Flat Iron Grill)

“But it’s not all about the food. The ambiance of the place, with its warm and welcoming interior, sets the perfect backdrop for any meal.

“Whether you’re winding down after a game of golf or simply in for a relaxing dinner, the Flat Iron Grill strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and a laid-back vibe.”

Prior to the restaurant and bar re-opening, a statement from the Haverfordwest Golf Club management committee said: “We look forward to welcoming Allan and his team along with our own bar staff and wish them every success for the future.”

Pancakes at The Flat Iron Grill. (Image: The Flat Iron Grill)

The bar will now be run by the golf club, and Rosie Reeves has been appointed as manager.

Ms Reeves said: “I've grown up in and around golf clubs and pubs, and been in the hospitality industry for 10 years.

“I'm looking forward to getting to know members and non-members and maybe improving my golf swing.”