The rail companies are urging passengers to check before they travel over the coming months with services set to be impacted by track renewals, electrification and essential maintenance work set to be carried out across the Wales and the Borders networks.

TfW and Network Rail said a majority of the works would take place during evenings and weekends to "minimise disruption as much as possible".

Transport for Wales and Network Rail services impacted by works

The works will see most of the impacted rail services replaced by buses with a number of cancellations or alterations also scheduled.

Planning and Performance Director at TfW, Colin Lea, said: “This programme of work includes vital infrastructure upgrades for the South Wales Metro and other essential maintenance of our network.

“We understand rail replacements are frustrating for customers and we’ve worked hard to keep service disruption to a minimum.

“We have a comprehensive bus replacement plan to keep people moving while the work is taking place, and we advise customers to check for the latest information using the TfW website or mobile app before travelling.”

TfW and Network Rail services set to be impacted by the works include:

Pontypridd to Treherbert

Cardiff Central to Ebbw Vale Town

Wrexham General to Chester

Cardiff Central to Bridgend via Pencoed

Rhyl to Holyhead

Newtown to Machynlleth

Services to and from Shrewsbury

Carmarthen to Pembroke Dock

You can see all the services affected and the dates they will be impacted on the TfW website here.

Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, Nick Millington, added: “This essential maintenance will help to make the route more robust before we go into the busy summer season.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the work to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I would like to thank passengers for their patience and urge them to check their journey before travelling.”