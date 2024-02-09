The teenager – who cannot be named due to their age – appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 8.

They were accused of stealing a £33 bottle of vodka from the Portfield store on January 24.

The defendant pleaded guilty to shoplifting, and was made the subject of a one-year youth rehabilitation order. This includes being subject to a curfew between 8pm and 7am for 90 days.

The teenager must also pay £85 in costs.